Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1,255.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in IHS Markit by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IHS Markit by 242.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,706,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in IHS Markit by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

