Brokerages Expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lordstown Motors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of RIDE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. 105,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

In other Lordstown Motors news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,909,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.