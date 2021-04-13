Brokerages Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $1.78 EPS

Brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.97. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.32. 2,298,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.99 and its 200 day moving average is $216.45. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

