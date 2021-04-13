Brokerages Expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.47. 285,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,406. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.