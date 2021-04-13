Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $38.85

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AMCX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,591. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,824 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

