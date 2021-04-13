Brokerages Set Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Price Target at $53.53

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XEC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. 3,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after buying an additional 106,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.