Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) PT at $89.80

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Several analysts recently commented on EHC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

