Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $150.00

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $118.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.60. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,699.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,724 shares of company stock valued at $45,283,528. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.