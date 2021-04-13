Brokers Issue Forecasts for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Shares of FND opened at $112.83 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,816 shares of company stock worth $25,404,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

