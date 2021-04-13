Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.09 million.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.17 million and a P/E ratio of 21.36. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$4.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

