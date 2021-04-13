Brokers Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TU. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NYSE TU opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,621,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,874,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,594,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

