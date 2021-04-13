Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,333 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.