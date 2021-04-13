Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.