C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $99.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,046,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.