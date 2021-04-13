Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

