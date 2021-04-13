Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday.

LON:CBOX opened at GBX 261 ($3.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £104.40 million and a PE ratio of 34.80. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.75 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.73.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

