Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,975 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $270,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.