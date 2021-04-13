Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 619,274 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 580.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,274 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,540 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

