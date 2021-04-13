Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $36,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $210.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.