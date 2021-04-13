Calamos Advisors LLC Has $26.71 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 185.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 274,868 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $26,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $919,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,678,750 shares of company stock worth $302,621,909 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

