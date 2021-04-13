Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

HDB opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

