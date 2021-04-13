Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $210.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.