Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.39. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.