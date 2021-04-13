Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Separately, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

