Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$25.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.22.

Shares of CCO opened at C$21.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.76. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.57.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

