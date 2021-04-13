Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,642 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,897 shares of company stock valued at $48,486,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

