Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $36,000 Investment in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

TRVI stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

