Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 224,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $175.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.30.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock worth $13,928,932 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

