Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 25,700 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $145.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $110.10 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.27.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

