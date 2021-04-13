Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 29,550 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,550 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sabre were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after buying an additional 3,458,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,932,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

