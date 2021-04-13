Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Canfor stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,610. Canfor has a one year low of C$7.25 and a one year high of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.02.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 2.4111554 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

