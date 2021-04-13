Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 196.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

