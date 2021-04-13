Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.91.

CGC stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

