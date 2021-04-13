Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92.

WRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after buying an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,259,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $5,264,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $5,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

