Cardano Price Reaches $1.45 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $46.24 billion and approximately $6.19 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00057386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00053373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.56 or 0.00334656 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00024723 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.