Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.29.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $172.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

