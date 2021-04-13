Carlson Capital Management Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 254,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

