Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

