Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

