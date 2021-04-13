Carlson Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

