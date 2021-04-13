Carlson Capital Management Sells 5,449 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.