Carlson Capital Management Sells 67 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,414,381 shares of company stock valued at $388,290,166 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $311.54 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $887.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.83.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

