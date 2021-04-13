Carlson Capital Management Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $136.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

