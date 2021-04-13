CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $153.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.21.

NYSE KMX opened at $132.10 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $4,224,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,323 shares of company stock worth $27,761,266. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

