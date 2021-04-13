Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.