Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

