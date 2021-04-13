Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -36.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,753.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

