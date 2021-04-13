Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.15.

CCL stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

