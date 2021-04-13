Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $98,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 259.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

