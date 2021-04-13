Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $107,000 in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.66% of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFLD opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

